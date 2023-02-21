0
Derrick Bonsu joins Slovakian side FK Pohronie on loan

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Derrick Osei Bonsu has joined Slovakian side FK Pohronie on loan.

Spanish top-flight side Real Valladolid, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The highly rated midfielder Bonsu joined Spanish club Real Valladolid on a season long loan in 2020.

Bonsu joined Asokwa Deportivo in 2019 and was been a key performer for the Kumasi-based side.

The versatile midfielder will play for the Slovakian side FK Pohronie for the rest of the season in the Slovakian second tier. He has already featured in a friendly game for his new club.

The head coach of FK Pohronie Rastislav Urgela commented on the signing of Bonsu:

"Since we embarked on the path of rejuvenating and rebuilding the team for a longer period, we welcomed the arrival of four young promising players.

"21-year-old Derrick Bonsu is interesting mainly because of his versatility, he can play as a defender, but also as a midfielder, which is what we needed to increase the competition.

"He already played one preparatory match for us against Podbrezova, where he showed himself in an excellent light," the head coach said.

