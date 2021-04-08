Division One League: GFA bans Amidaus Professionals

Ghana Football Association logo

Amidaus Professionals FC has been banned from the Division One League Zone 3 with immediate effect for failing to honour seven matches in the 2020/21 Division One League competition.

In a decision announced by the GFA Disciplinary Committee, Amidaus Professionals is banned from taking part in the Division One League (Zone 3) to maintain the sporting integrity of the competition and all matches played by Amidaus Professionals should be declared null and void.



