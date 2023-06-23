Dormaahene to name first boy born on June 23 after Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew received a rousing welcome when he arrived in Dormaa

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has announced that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew will be honoured for his contributions to the country.

The experienced attacker is one of the Black Stars players in town to grace the 2023 All-Star Festival.



The festival which is being hosted in the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions is being attended by several people including players of the national team.



Speaking at a grand durbar on Thursday, Dormaahene announced that the first male baby born at Dormaa Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 23, will be named after Andre Ayew



In an additional pledge, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II indicated that he will together with the traditional council cater for the baby until he reaches the age of maturity.



Andre Ayew is in Dormaa with other top players including Jordan Ayew, Wakaso, Afena Gyan, Kudus Mohammed, and Kamaladeen Sulemana.

Listen to the Dormaahene below:



