Dreams come from behind to beat Great Olympics in pre-season friendly

Dreams FC defeated Accra Great Olympics by 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match on Thursday at the McDan Town Park, La-Accra.

Great Olympics scored in the first three minutes when Manaf Mudasiru struck a screamer from 20 yards.



The striker picked up a decent pass from right-back Philip Sackey and shot from a distance after beating his marker.



Coach Annor Walker's men were unable to defend their lead as Dreams FC grabbed the equaliser.



The Still Believe lads later restored parity when Abdul Jalilu scored a scrambling goal from a free-kick.



Mudasiru nearly gave Olympics lead again but his effort from a short-across went wide.

Dreams new signing, Abel Manomey was ruled offside in an attempt to score the second goal for his side.



A good string of passes secured the visitor's second goal as Agyenim Boateng finished off a brilliant one-two pass with his teammate.



The Dawu boys finished off the game in the first half and defended their lead till the end of the game.



The defeat was Great Olympics second defeat in a week after succumbing 2-1 to Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.



Great Olympics will play their final preparatory match on Sunday before the Ghana Premier League commences on November 14.