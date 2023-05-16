153
Drop Andre Ayew from Black Stars - Osei Kuffour calls

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has advised that Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew be axed from the team.

Osei Kuffour believes that the Nottingham Forest man has passed his prime and should be dropped from the squad.

According to the CAF Champions League winner, leaving Ayew out of the team will help create slots for players who have shown great potential to take over.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour said as quoted by 3news.com.

He argued that Ayew has paid his dues since his debut in 2008.

“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have. Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour stated.

Regarding Jordan Ayew, Osei Kuffour believes the Crystal Palace man still has a lot to offer.

“His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”

Andre Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2007 in a friendly against Senegal. The 33-year-old is currently Ghana's most-capped player with 113 appearances.

