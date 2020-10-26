Emmanuel Adjetey delighted to re-join Inter Allies

Mon, 26 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Inter Allies returnee Emmanuel Adjetey has expressed delight in re-joining the club after spells abroad.
The 32-year-old, who previously played for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps and USL side Charleston Battery, has penned a one-year contract for the second spell.
"I am very happy to come back home. I want to use my experience to help the team this season," said Adjetey.
During his first stint, he spent four years in their books.
Adjetey also played for Ghana Premier League sides AshantiGold and Liberty Professionals.
He represented Togolese top-flight side Maranatha FC.
