Emmanuel Gyasi on target for Spezia in 3-2 defeat to Atalanta

Emmanuel Gyasi 1vq26kypg3id01nakd5o9ysv1l 610x400 Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia Calcio on Wednesday afternoon when the team locked horns with Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

In the Round 33 encounter of the season, the forward scored in the 18th minute to break the virginity of the match.

However, his team, Spezia Calcio could not maintain momentum, allowing Atalanta to turn things around.

Before the first-half break, De Room scored in the 32nd minute to restore parity to the game.

After recess, goals from David Zappacosta and Luis Muriel dragged the game beyond the reach of Spezia Calcio.

While the away team would equalise through Mehdi Bourabua to pile pressure on Atalanta, the team could not complete a comeback and had to succumb to a narrow defeat.

Emmanuel Gyasi, 29, with his goal today now has taken his tally to 2 goals this season.

He has been a key player for Spezia Calcio all season after playing in 30 Italian Serie A games.

Source: footballghana.com
