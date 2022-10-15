Ex-Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakour impressed with work done by Ghana FA

Former Hearts of Oak CEO, Harry Zakour

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Harry Zakour is impressed with the work done by Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku.

Harry Zakour in an interview commended the FA president for the various programs being run during his administration.



According to him, the current administration need support to be able to develop Ghana football.



Harry Zakour, who led Hearts of Oak to win the 2000 CAF Champions League title believes Mr. Okraku has done well so far.



"Things will be okay we shouldn’t worry, we should only work hard," he said as reported by Citi Sports.

"I don’t think the GFA is doing bad but we should all help to build Ghana football,” he added.



The Ghana Football Association [GFA] will go to the polls next year.



Hearts of Oak had a brilliant run of trophy wins under Harry Zakour winning multiple Ghana Premier League titles as well.