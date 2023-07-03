Ex-footballers find their voice as Ghana football spirals into the abyss

Black Stars

Ghana, a nation known for its rich footballing history and passionate fan base, finds itself amid a crisis.

The sport that once brought joy and unity to the nation is now spiraling into the abyss, reaching a critical juncture where former footballers have emerged as the voices of reason, demanding change and a brighter future for the beautiful game in their beloved country.



Ghana was once a force to be reckoned with on the African and international football stages.



The Black Stars' achievements from 2000 to 2010 earn Ghana a household name on the international level.



On the continental level, Ghana's keenness to win a Fifth AFCON had the semi-finals as their benchmark at the AFCON in the 2000s.

Whereas on the international stage, they were the only African side to progress from the group stage in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and better performance in 2010, when they became the third African side to reach the quarter-final.



Within the same period, the Ghana U-20 won the U-20 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first African side to achieve the feat.



However, in recent years, the decline has been palpable.



In the last 16 months, the U-17 team could not qualify for the U-17 AFCON, the U-20 could not qualify for the U-20 AFCON, the senior national team exited Afcon 2021 at the group stage, finished bottom with no win, the local Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 CHAN from the quarter-finals, the Black Meteors exited the U-23 Afcon in the group stages with one win, and the Black Stars suffered another group stage exit, this time, at the FIFA World Cup with one win.

Amidst this turmoil, former Ghanaian footballers have stepped up to the plate, using their influence and credibility to demand change. These individuals, who once graced the pitches and proudly represented their nation, are now lending their voices to bring about much-needed reforms.



One such voice is that of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu. The former U-20 FIFA World Cup winner called on the Ghana Football Association to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the redirection of Ghana football.



“When I talk, I don’t get anything from it, but I’m talking because the sport that gave me something, is about to die and I can’t just look on.



“The GFA needs to organize an emergency meeting tomorrow and take stock of what’s happening. Where our football is heading is dangerous.

Ghana football is in dangerous times. If care isn’t taken, in a couple of years, qualification to major competitions may become problematic,” he told Joy FM.



Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng venting his displeasure following the Ghana U-23 early exit from the U-23 AFCON did not hold back his words as he labeled the GFA clueless while establishing that the country's youth football is on the verge of collapsing.



“It’s about time we start being fair and tough in our decision. We haven’t done enough to be at the Olympic Games. The GFA think they have answers to everything. Our youth football is collapsing and it’s about time we stop thinking about Black Stars.



“The FA owns a lot of players in the national teams and that’s why we don’t perform,” he said as quoted by Joysports.

“For me, I think the GFA don’t know what they are doing. I don’t think the GFA school will help Ghana football,” he added.



Although have not been many voices of ex-footballers, their advocacy has resonated with Ghanaian football enthusiasts.



Many are now looking forward to how the GFA will react to just patch the cracks but they are well fixed to get the country's football back to where it belongs.



EE/OGB