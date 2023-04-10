FA Cup: King Faisal edge out Aduana Stars to derail double winning hopes

King Faisal has secured spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup

King Faisal secured a spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup after defeating Aduana Stars on penalties.

Prior to the game, the fire boys had set sights on clinching domestic double by winning both League title and the FA Cup.



But the Isha Allah boys have thwarted Aduana hopes after defeating the two-time Ghana Premier League winners at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



Aduana FC took the lead five minutes before half-time, through defender Stephen Anokye Badu in the 40th minute.



In the 47th minute, Godfred Asiamah was brought down in the box and Abdul Latif successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

Frank Owusu made it 2-1 for Aduana FC in the 75th minute, but King Faisal pushed more men forward and succeeded in getting the equalizer through the in-form striker Benjamin Bature in the 78th minute.



The normal 90 minutes ended with the score at 2-2, and the match was pushed into extra time.



The game had to be decided on penalties as the extra 30 minutes failed to produce any additional goal.



The Kumasi-based club edged out Aduana from the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win on penalties after 2-2 draw in regulation time.