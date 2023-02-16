FC Samartex suspend goalkeeper Richard Baidoo for indiscipline

FC Samartex 1996 have slapped their goalkeeper Richard Baidoo with suspension

Ghana Premier League new boys FC Samartex 1996 have slapped their goalkeeper Richard Baidoo with suspension for what they term gross misconduct.

The club has banished the former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper from the team as he has been hit with an indefinite suspension.



Baidoo will not play for the Timber boys for the foreseeable future after his ill-discipline.



An official statement from the club read: “Management has taken the decision to indefinitely, suspend player, Richard Baidoo for acts of indiscipline, insubordination, and consistently flouting provisions in his contract with FC Samartex. The player has gone AWOL since 08/02/2023,”

Baidoo is not the only player in hot waters as two of his teammates Eric Bosomtwi and Gabriel Bonnah have also been referred to the club's Disciplinary Committee.



”Again, Messrs Eric Bosomtwi and Gabriel Bonnah have been referred to the FC Samartex 1996 Disciplinary Committee having been charged with acts of indiscipline and insubordination against Management and Technical team,” the FC Samartex statement added.