FIFA Ranking: Ghana holds on to 59th position

Following the Black Stars' last game against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers which ended in a goalless draw, on Sunday, June 18, the latest FIFA men’s world ranking has seen Ghana held on to their 59th position which was last released on Thursday, July 20.

The Black Stars under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton have shown great promise, remaining unbeaten in their last three games. The team has secured one win against Angola in Kumasi and two draws in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



These results have positioned Ghana well in their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast with one more game to be played against the Central African Republic on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Ghana.



South American giants and current World Champions Argentina continue to lead the rankings, followed by France in second and Brazil in third. England, Belgium, and Croatia secure the next spots in fourth, fifth, and sixth place, respectively.

Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain share the seventh, eighth, nine, and tenth spots.



In Africa, Ghana missed out among the top 10 nations as Morocco maintains their status as the top-ranked team (13th globally), with Senegal in 18th place, Tunisia in 31st, Algeria in 33rd, and Egypt in 34th position. Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast ranked 39th, 42nd, and 52nd, respectively.



