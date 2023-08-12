Felix Annan appointed head of Pass Move Grin goalkeeping academy

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and current player for Carlton Town, Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and current player for Carlton Town, Felix Annan, has been named as the head of Pass Move Grin goalkeeping academy in the UK, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Annan, known for his great skills between the posts, took to his official Twitter page to share his immense excitement and express heartfelt gratitude for this remarkable opportunity.



His appointment to lead the academy is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the world of goalkeeping, promising to inspire and nurture the next generation of talented goalkeepers.



He tweeted "Another Great Learning Path Ahead Of The Future.Delighted To Be Appointed Head Of The @PassMoveGrinGK ???? Academy.I Want To Thank Everyone At PMG For The Love,Support Since I Arrived Here. It’s A Great Family & Will Also Help The Young GK”s With My (1/3)

Knowledge Whiles I Keep Learning All Coaching Philosophies/Courses????????❤️????✊????????????????????"



