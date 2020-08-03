Sports News

Flashback: GFA's Vetting Committee grilled me but I survived – Osei Palmer

Briefly after his vetting, Osei Kwaku Palmer revealed that his encounter with the GFA’s election’s committee was hectic.

Unlike his fellow contenders who spent a maximum of one hour, Palmer was subjected to more than two hours of grilling.



Speaking to the press after the vetting, Palmer disclosed that he was impressed with his performance before the committee.



“Wow, they push me but I will say it went well. I was able to give explanations to some of the questions raised and I am most grateful. The Almighty had me prepared for most of the issues that they raised.”



Palmer’s answers appeared not to have met the expectations of the committee who disqualified him from contesting the elections.



Palmer appealed the ruling but was turned down which prompted a suit at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

CAS will deliver its verdict on the case tomorrow



Read the full story originally published on September 30, on Ghanaweb



The CEO of Tema Youth who is also one of the leading contenders for the upcoming Ghana Football Association Presidential Election, Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer) has conceded that his interview with the GFA Vetting Committee last Saturday was hectic and grueling.



Osei Palmer as he is affectionately called spent over two hours with the Vetting Committee, answering questions about why he should be allowed to contest the upcoming elections. Palmer was also made to answer for his stewardship in the various roles he had played under former President Kwesi Nyantakyi’s tenure.



Speaking to the media after his encounter with the committee, Palmer said "wow, they push me but I will say it went well. I was able to give explanations to some of the questions raised and I am most grateful. The Almighty had me prepared for most of the issues that they raised."

Over the weekend all the seven person’s who have put themselves forward to be considered and elected to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi faced the Vetting Committee. The results are expected to be announced in the coming days before the main elections are held on October 25.



Later this week, Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer) will officially launch his manifesto and outline his vision to restore and save Ghana Football at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel





