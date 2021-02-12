Football family mourn with Dr. Gifty Oware to pay last respect to late dad

Football people mourn with Dr. Gifty Oware

Members of the football fraternity on Thursday, February 11, 2021, joined mourners and family members to mourn with Dr. Gifty Oware, to pay their last respect to her late father Mr. Oware Aboagye.

The late Oware Aboagye (Esq.), passed away last month after battling with a short illness.



The football family was represented by Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo. Others included Mercy Tagoe -Quarcoo, Head coach of Black Queens and Berry Ladies, Mrs. Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Board, and Rosalind Amoh, Vice-Chairperson, Women’s League Board.

Dr. Gifty Oware, an ardent football administrator is a member of the Black Maidens management committee and C.E.O of Women’s Premier League club Berry Ladies.