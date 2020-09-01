Sports News

Football will return soon – Kurt Okraku assures ‘football family’

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has assured members of the federation that the FA is working tirelessly for the return of the game.

Football has been nonexistent in the country since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Over the past five months, the FA has in several proposals to the government detailed returning plans for the game.



However, their plans have not met the expectations of government as the president is yet to give clearance for the return of the sport.



In his latest address on Sunday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promise to give football clearance in the shortest possible time.



““Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon”.

“I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians. I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back,” he noted.



Speaking at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the association, Kurt Okraku vowed to ensure the return of the game.



He promised his members that the FA will not relent in its effort for the resumption of the game.



Kurt Okraku told the stakeholders that he shares in their pain and frustration and asked them to have faith in the him and the Executive Council to bring the game back.



He underscored the importance of football as a unifier and said when football resumes, it will help bring the country together.

“I am sure you heard the President and colleagues let me say that our football is coming back. It will unite us more than ever. Insha Allah it is coming back”.



“Thank you and I salute you all”, he concluded.



Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah who also addressed the Congress reiterated Akufo-Addo’s statement and assured them of a return soon.



Isaac Asiamah lavished praises on Kurt Okraku for steering the GFA from the stormy clouds of the Number12 investigative documentary.

