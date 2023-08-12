For the past four years our football has declined - George Afriyie

George Afriyie

In an assessment of the state of football over the last four years, George Afriyie, a prominent figure in Ghana football and a contender for the GFA presidential seat, has lamented a troubling decline.

After he filed his nomination papers for the upcoming elections, Afriyie voiced his concerns about the trajectory of the game.



The former Ghana Football Association Vice President also stated that fans don't fill the stadium when it is even a free gate.



George Afriyie submitted his nomination forms on August 11 at the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

“The truth is that for the past four years, our football has declined," he said after filing the nomination.



"For the first time in the history of the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak opened free gate but still the stadium was empty.



"If Ghanaians believe that the performance of the national teams have improved, then I don’t need to contest again,” he stressed.