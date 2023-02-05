Former Black Starlets captain blames Kurt Okraku for decline of football in Ghana

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com
Sebastien Barnes, a former midfielder for the Black Starlets, has said that the GFA administration, which is led by Kurt Okraku, is to blame for the decline of football in the country.
Barnes made the statements on Atinka FM’s Total Sports on Friday.
Barnes, focusing on the Black Stars, stated that Otto Addo lacked the necessary qualifications to manage Ghana’s senior national team and that the GFA made a mistake in appointing him.
Since Otto Addo is a scout and not a coach, the GFA requested permission from FIFA for him to coach the senior national team.
Barnes has a UEFA B coaching license and thinks that the FA picks coaches and players for the national team in an unfair way.
