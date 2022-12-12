0
Former Hearts coach Samuel Boadu appointed National U-20 coach

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association have appointed Samuel Boadu as the new manager for the Black Satellites.

Boadu will be at the helm of the Ghana U-20 replacing former Dreams FC manager Abdul Karim Zito.

Zito led the Satellites to win Ghana's second U-20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.

Samuel Boadu was one of the four local coaches the Ghana Football Association flew to Qatar to understudy the Black Stars technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani.

The former Medeama manager will be assisted by Desmond Sakyi Ofei and Salidu Fatawu with former Ashanti Gold goalkeeper, alongside Fatawu Dauda as the goalkeeper's trainer.

Ofei, 35, is a Belgium-trained UEFA-licensed A coach who is in charge of Royal Antwerp FC's U-20. Whereas Salidu, former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach, worked under Karim Zito as an assistant manager.

The Samuel Boadu-led technical team will have their first assignment at 2023 All African Games, which will be hosted in Ghana.

