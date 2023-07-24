Former Hearts coach Samuel Boadu joins Cornerstone

Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC trainer, Samuel Boadu has been appointed the new head coach of division two side Cornerstone Football Club.

Boadu last managed Ghana’s Black Satellites(U-20) in the just-ended WAFU Zone-B tournament in Ivory Coast where Ghana exited the competition in the group stages.



During his one-year stay with Hearts of Oak, he guided the side to clinch the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, double FA Cup, and the President’s Cup.



Boadu is expected to bring on board his rich experience and standard of excellence as a tactician which will impact the club positively as they work assiduously to revive our old glory.

Cornerstone is the oldest existing football club in the Ashanti kingdom which was formed in 1931. The club can boast of two FA Cups (1959 &1965), having also won the 1979 Ghana Telecom Gala Champions and 1987 WAFU Championship.



LSN/KPE