0
Menu
Sports

Formidable' Black Meteors will put in necessary preparations to qualify for Paris Olympics - Godwin Attram

Black Meteors 4MWwAAeXwD Black Meteors,

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Godwin Attram, assistant coach of Ghana's Black Meteors, has expressed unwavering confidence in the team's preparations as they gear up for the upcoming 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations.

The tournament, set to be hosted by Morocco, will serve as a crucial opportunity for the team to secure qualification for the highly anticipated Olympic Games.

The draw for the U-23 AFCON has placed Ghana in Group A alongside formidable opponents, including the host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

Despite the challenging nature of their group, Coach Attram remained unperturbed and spoke about the team's determination during an interview with Happy 98.9FM.

Acknowledging the perception that Group A is tough due to the strong opponents, Coach Attram emphasized the team's resilience and confidence. He highlighted their remarkable qualification achievement, particularly their victory over Algeria in the qualifiers.

” We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers and we’d be coming up against tougher opponents but are ready. Our ultimate is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris and we’re putting in the adequate preparations,” he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: