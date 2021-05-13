Four players shortlisted for NASCO Player of the Month award

The Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy

Four Players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month award for the month of April.

The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for April award will be announced on Friday, May 14, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.



The nominated players are:



*Stephen Amankonah (Berekum Chelsea): The Berekum Chelsea attacking midfielder scored twice in April to take his goal tally to 8. He has been a key player for the Blues who are currently lying 13th on the league log. The 21 year old won one MVP award in the month of April.

*Benjamin Tweneboah (Aduana Stars): Tweneboah joined Aduana Stars from Elmina Sharks in February and has been a key player for the Dormaa-based club. His impressive form saw him score two goals in April and also win an MVP award.



*Abdul Basit (WAFA): The 18-year old’s got the winner for his side when he scored his second goal of the month in the 5-goal thriller between WAFA and Berekum Chelsea. Having made his mark in the WAFA squad, Basit has also won the MVP award in two consecutive matches.



*Hans Kwofie (Legon Cities) – The experience forward added two more goals to his tally in the season. With 9 goals so far this season, the Legon Cities forward is currently the third most prolific scorer in the Ghanaian topflight. He also won one MVP in April.