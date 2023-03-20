Four things to expect as Chris Hughton is unveiled as Ghana coach

New Black Stars manager, Chris Hughton

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton is set to be unveiled as the head coach of the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the ex-Tottenham Hotspurs trainer in February 2023 without giving details on the appointment.



The unveiling event set for March 20, 2023, will take place at SG Mall, Ayigya-Kumasi at exactly 10:00 am, according to the FA.



Here are four things to expect from the unveiling



Length of contract



The GFA is expected to announce the details of Chris Hughton's contract during the unveiling. Among the details that could be announced is his contract length.



Some reports claim that the manager penned a year's contract while other reports indicate the manager turned down a one-year proposal by the FA in the initial talks.

Playing style



Hughton will have his first press briefing as a Black Stars manager at his unveiling.



The manager could be asked to talk about his style of play that will ensure the Black Stars' development and progress.



Backroom staff



Chris Hughton would be unveiled together with his backroom staff. At the moment, only his first and second assistants, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani are known.



Reports suggest that former Black Stars goalie, Adam Larsen Kwarasey would replace Richard Kingston as the goalkeeper's trainer in the technical team.

The unveiling would confirm or trash the rumors.



Preparation for Angola game



Chris Hughton's first assignment as the gaffer will be taking on Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on March 23, 2023.



During his press briefing, the manager could answer questions regarding preparations for the game.



