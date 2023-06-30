Fred Pappoe calls for increment in Ghana Premier League prize money

Fred Pappoe

A former GFA vice-president, Fred Pappoe has called for a significant increase in the prize money for the Ghana Premier League, emphasizing the need to provide greater incentives for clubs and players.

Speaking passionately to the nation's football authorities, Pappoe highlights that the current financial rewards are long overdue for an upgrade.



He suggests that looking back, it is clear that the figure was fixed before the league started, and at that time, there were no complaints.



However, moving forward, there is a need to raise the prize money for future competitions.



Pappoe acknowledges that the possibility of increasing the prize money depends on sponsorship and how the agreement is made to distribute the sponsorship funds among the clubs.



"As you can see, we all became wiser after the event. I think the figure was fixed before the league started so at the time, we were not complaining but now looking back going forward for further competitions if we can improve it," Pappoe told Peace Fm.

He believes that the clubs should be involved in determining how the funds are shared and should collectively strive to improve their situation.



"But you know it all depends on sponsorship and the way we agree to share the sponsorship money. And that one is the clubs the clubs are part of how we will do it we will use this for that and that,"



He concludes by stating that if the clubs feel that the current prize money is inadequate, they can always revisit the issue when the opportunity arises, and work together to secure better rewards for themselves.



"The clubs are fully in the know so if we feel it is not good, we can always go back once the opportunity comes then we do better to ourselves,"