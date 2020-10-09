Friday Debate: Does the signing of Partey make Arsenal a title contender?

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey completed his much-anticipated deal to English Premier League giants Arsenal on Monday night.

The Gunners, who have 13 English Premier League titles triggered Thomas Partey’s 45 million pounds buyout clause from Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid thirteen minutes before the closure of the European summer transfer window for the 2020/2021 season.



The 27-year-old who is currently with his Black Stars teammates in Turkey to prepare for Ghana’s friendly games against Mali and Qatar ended his 8 years stay with the Rojiblancos on Monday night.



Partey’s signing has brought some sort of hope to Arsenal fans all over the world as they have started shouting his name with the hashtag, No Thomas No Partey.



Arsenal is currently 4th on the league table with 9 points after the first four rounds of games in the 2020/2021 English Premier League season and Partey’s addition might do the magic for manager Mikel Arteta and his charges.

On today’s episode of the GhanaWeb Friday debate, we ask if Partey’s inclusion in the Arsenal setup makes the Gunners a contender for the English Premier League title.



Watch people's comments in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:



