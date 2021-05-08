0
GFA ExCo approves new Women's FA Cup logo - Football

Sat, 8 May 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has approved a new logo for the Women’s FA Cup competition.

The new logo was selected from among a number of logos submitted by the Women’s FA Cup Committee.

The new logo replaces the old one which had the sponsor in it. The current stand-alone logo affords the GFA the opportunity to do a composite logo when a sponsor comes on board.

The logo depicts a skillful female footballer exhibiting her prowess in the beautiful game.

The logo also has a dominant feminine colour of purple to represent the very essence of the Women’s game.

