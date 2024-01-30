GFA Executive Council to hold first meeting after Ghana's poor AFCON performance

Ghana FA head office

The Executive Council of Ghana Football Association are set to hold a major meeting this week on the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

At the heart of the expected meeting will be the performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON and what ought to be done to avoid the reoccurrence of the same in future tournaments.



A member of the GFA Executive Committee, Randy Abbey confirmed on his show on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, that the top brass of the GFA will sit and analyse the performance of the team and the fallout from the tournament.



The Black Stars who went to the 2023 AFCON with the hope of ending Ghana’s 42-year wait for a glittering trophy was booted out of the competition at the group stages.



The team picked up just two points at the group stages after losing its first match to Cape Verde by 2-1 and later drew 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique.

Following Ghana’s exit from the tournament the GFA parted ways with Coach Chris Hughton and the technical team.



The GFA has also set up a 5-member committee to search for Ghana’s next coach by February 28, 2024.



