GFA Foundation donates to Sabahn Quaye and ex-footballer Thomas Quaye

GFA Foundation donates to Sabahn Quaye and Thomas Quaye

The Ghana Football Association through the GFA Foundation have made monetary donations to former Hearts of Oak team manager Sabahn Quaye and ex-footballer Thomas Quaye.

The foundation presented an amount of GHC10,000 to each of them as part of support to persons who have played a key role in Ghana's football.



Before the presentation, the FA had donated GHC50,000 to former Ghana U20 coach Sellas Tetteh through the foundation.



Mr. Sabahn Quaye, who until recently was working with Legon Cities has been ill for some time now and the support comes at a good time for the former Black Stars team manager.



“I watched the news story of the launch of the Foundation on TV and was very happy about the objective and the immeasurable impact it will have in our football industry," said Sabahn Quaye.

Just like Sabahn Quaye, Thomas Quaye has also been bedridden by sickness for months now.



The director of the foundation, Mr. Malcolm Appeadu revealed the FA's plans to expand its support to the ex-players.



“We are currently exploring funding sources, developing criteria and the levels of support and assistance for the welfare of old players who are in need," he said.