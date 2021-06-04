GFA License D coaching course ends in Ashanti Region

A photo of the coaches in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana Football Association License D Coaching course for the Ashanti Region has ended successfully.

In all, about One hundred and ten (110) football coaches drawn from various Districts in the Region took part in the course. Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert were the two main drivers of the course with support from Coaches Frimpong Manso, Joyce Boatey, and Samuel Fabin - as course Instructors.



This brings to two - the number of Regions that have successfully completed the course with 8 more Regions to cover.

The License D coaching course is part of the current GFA’s resolve to roll out all the CAF License coaching courses to Ghanaian coaches to assists in furthering their career.



The first License D training programme took place at Tamale in the Northern Region.