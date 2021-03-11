GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku withdraws from CAF Executive Committee elections

GFA president Kurt Okraku

Effective Thursday, March 11, 2021, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has withdrawn his candidacy from the CAF Executive Committee elections.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku told a meeting of Executives of WAFU Zone B on Thursday in Rabat that he was withdrawing from the race to help foster unity in the zonal body.



His withdrawal was announced in the WAFU Zone B Executive Committee meeting held on the side-lines of the CAF General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.



A letter to this effect has been sent to the CAF.



The GFA President informed his colleagues that in the spirit of unity and togetherness he has withdrawn and will rather support the current WAFU Zone B President wholeheartedly with all the ideas for the development of football on the continent.

"I wish the remaining candidates the best of luck and pray that CAF comes out stronger than ever after these elections," the Ghana FA President said to a wild applause of the delegates.



"I plan to continue to offer CAF my very best of developmental ideas. I will continue to support the good works and look forward to serving at the highest level in future. Thank you for all your support during this time," Mr Simeon-Okraku added.



The CAF elections take place at the CAF General and Elective Assembly at 10am at Sofitel Hotel & Resort in Rabat, Morocco tomorrow, March 12, 2021.



Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, the WAFU Zone B and Niger Football Federation President will therefore be the sole candidate for the particular election.