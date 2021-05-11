GFA President Kurt Okraku denies Black Stars Europe camping reports

President of GFA, Kurt E.S Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku has rebuffed reports making rounds in the media that the Black Stars are scheduled to camp in Europe later this month despite the postponement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Kurt Okraku insisted that no such arrangements have been made by the governing body yet and assured that the FA will officially communicate its plans for the team in due time.



“I read in the public space about a purported plan by our FA to camp(Black Stars) in Europe even though our June World Cup games have been shifted to September 2021.



The Ghana FA / Sports Ministry have not made that call and in due season, we will officially role out our plan for the team.



#BringBackTheLove



#IgnitingPassionCreatingWealthForAll”

Earlier this month, the Confederation of African Football announced the postponement of scheduled matches in the June International Window.



According to CAF, the decision was taken after carefully accessing the Covid-19 situation across the continent.



As a result, matches have been moved further forward to September from the initial June date, which eventually affects Ghana’s clashes with Ethiopia and South Africa.



The Black Stars were set to face Ethiopia at home on June 4 and then later play away against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 12.