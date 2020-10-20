GFA President fumes at NSA’s ‘exorbitant and unacceptable’ stadia user fees

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has described as exorbitant and unacceptable, the decision by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to charge Premier League clubs GH¢ 20,000 and GH¢ 15,000 for the usage of the various national stadia.

The NSA, which is the custodian of the various stadia in the country today, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, announced new rates for clubs ahead of the resumption of football next month.



In the statement released by the NSA, home teams will be made to pay GH¢ 20,000 per match under Category B matches whilst Category C matches will attract GH¢ 15,000.



"Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees as well as Teams and Conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League Matches."



"Matches between Hearts and Kotoko and the National Teams are grouped under "Category A". Matches between Hearts or Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under 'Category B' and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped under "Category C", the NSA statement indicated.

Since the announcement, social media has been swamped with reactions and the FA President is the latest to add his voice to it.



Writing on his official Facebook page, Kurt Okraku said: “I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadia user facility charges. I will say this is unfortunate and our GFA will engage the NSA on this exorbitant and unacceptable fees.”



The Ghana Premier League is expected to commence on November 13 after last season’s edition was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.