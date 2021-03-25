GFA President justifies need to scrutinize Black Stars call-ups before its release

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku has opened up on the need to scrutinise national team call-ups before it is published.

There has been a public uproar following the release of Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications games with South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Mr. Okraku has come to the defence of the decision to subject the call-ups to scrutiny where the head coach will justify his invitations.



The Ghana FA boss also highlighted that the Black Stars coach will have to convince a panel before the list is published.



"How can a call-up be released without the consent of the GFA president?," Mr. Okraku quizzed.

"Every coach knows the structure concerning call-ups. The coach with the technical directory will do the call-ups from there to the management and then to the apex.



"The coach will have to convince a panel as to why he called each player before it’s approved."



The Black Stars take on South Africa on Thursday in the penultimate group clash before facing Sao Tome and Principé in the last group game at home on Sunday.