GFA announces 'survival' as theme for the month of July

A file photo of GFA's campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is delighted to announce “survival” as the theme for the month of July 2020.

Survival is the state of continuing to live or exist, typically in spite of an accident, ordeal, or difficult circumstances.



Survival is likened to our current situation where no major football activity is taking place is the Country, because of Coronavirus, a situation that led to the cancellation of the 2019/20 season.



As we soldier on earnestly and anxiously waiting for things to return to normalcy, all we need is the spirit of survival.



The monthly theme initiative forms part of the Association’s brand marketing and communication strategy in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The challenges and difficulties brought upon us by COVID-19, all we can do as industry players is to hang on to hope, observe the protocols, stay safe, stay home as much as possible, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and wash hands with soap under running water to survive the current predicament.



Currently, the COVID-19 spread in Ghana has reached over 26,000 confirmed cases.



As we mark the month of July, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Survival.”

