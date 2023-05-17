GFA elections: Kurt Okraku should go unopposed - Sheikh Tophic

Ghana Football Association(GFA) president Kurt Okraku

National Division One League board member, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, has suggested that no football administrators should contest against current Ghana Football Association(GFA) president Kurt Okraku in the upcoming GFA elections.

Sheikh, who is a close ally of Kurt, argued that the president should go unopposed for the sake of consistency.



The football pundit made his case using the recent FIFA presidential election, and former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to justify his claim.



"If you take the recent FIFA elections, they allowed him (the President) to go unopposed. Do you understand why? They did that because of consistency. There is one thing that we need to realise, when Kwesi Nyankatyi was the GFA president, Ghana became Ghana because Kwesi Nyantakyi was the first vice president of CAF and had been the GFA president for 13 years. So the contacts, the connections, the influence, and everything Kwesi Nyantakyi has mastered and so were making inroads in and out the way we want," he said on Metro TV.



He further referenced Senegal's recent achievement of winning AFCON at virtually all levels, linking it to their president, Augustin Senghor's long-term service.

"Today it is Senegal and everybody is mentioning Senegal. It's because Augustine has been the president of Senegak for 14 years. What can't they do? We went into normalisation and came back. We have a new administration, they have been in office technically for two years."



Ghana Football will head to the poll in September to elect a president to spearhead the country's football for the next four years.



Kurt Okraku won the seat in 2019 and is hoping to retain the seat for a second term.



EE/KPE