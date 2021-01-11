GFA sends condolences to WAFA after its owners death

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is sympathizing with the staff and players of West African Football Academy (WAFA).
This is due to the passing of its owner, Henri Wientjes.
Henri reportedly passed away in his home country, Netherlands.
According to the GFA, he also used to be a sponsor for the former premier league side Real Tamale United.
However, football was not the only thing Henri was doing in Ghana.
He was an agriprenuer and served as the Executive Chairman of Africa Tiger Holdings and Founder of Wienco Agriculture.
See the post below:
Condolences to @WAFAcademySC on the passing of team owner Henri Wientges????????????— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) January 10, 2021
The sad event occurred in Holland. The late Wientges was also a key sponsor of former Premier League side Real Tamale United pic.twitter.com/5y9Ev7QCH4
