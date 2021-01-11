0
Sports

GFA sends condolences to WAFA after its owners death

Henri Wientjes 7.jfif The late Henri Wientjes was the CEO of the West African Football Academy

Mon, 11 Jan 2021 Source: Kuulpeeps

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is sympathizing with the staff and players of West African Football Academy (WAFA).

This is due to the passing of its owner, Henri Wientjes.

Henri reportedly passed away in his home country, Netherlands.

According to the GFA, he also used to be a sponsor for the former premier league side Real Tamale United.

However, football was not the only thing Henri was doing in Ghana.

He was an agriprenuer and served as the Executive Chairman of Africa Tiger Holdings and Founder of Wienco Agriculture.

