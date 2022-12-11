GFA should form a search committe for new Black Stars coach - Abbey Pobi

Abbey Pobi

Veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi has urged the Ghana Football Association to form a search committee to help Ghana get a coach.

Black Stars currently don't have a head coach after coach Otto Addo resigned after Ghana's early exit from the ongoing 2022 World Cup on December 2nd.



Ghana's World Cup adventure ended in a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium.



According to reports in the local media, the Ghana FA is looking at other coaches like George Boateng but Abbey Pobee in an interview said the FA should rather go for Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton who has more experience and can't be dictated to.



"There must be a search committee we have to form the search committee the government who will make payments should have a representative on the committee. The FA have shown us now that if we give them the opportunity to do it themselves they will kill us again. They will go and pick George Boateng someone who they can dictate to which is wrong," He told Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"If we are a serious country (Black Stars) we don't want to waste our money again like previously Ghana leaders should wake up, those that pay the coach should wake up and talk. Because we can't sit down and Kurt Okraku will bring us CK Akonnor then it goes waste. Milo who hasn't coached for 10 years then it goes waste, pick Otto Addo and it also goes waste,"



"We shouldn't also give him the chance to bring Goerge Boateng if this is what they will do the government should withdraw. They should find their own money and cater for the Black Stars if they can find money and do that we have no problem with them. But if that is not the case we wont allow them to bring George Boateng back No!



"With Afcon qualifiers coming up if they will allow it they should let Hughton to take over because he will be someone you can't control him if the Afcon is close. Then if we are going after Herve Renard or any other coach for next World Cup then we plan properly. We should not leave everything to these people."