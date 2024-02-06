GFA table $45,000 salary offer for Mauritania coach Amir Abdou - Report

Coach Amir Abdou

The Ghana Football Association is reportedly considering the appointment of Mauritania head coach, Amir Abdou as the next head coach of the Black Stars.

According to AfricaSoccer.com, the Ghana Football Association has tabled a tempting salary of $45,000 to convince the coach to take up the Black Stars coaching job.



Abdou is on a $35,000 monthly salary with the Mauritanian Football Federation (MFF) and his contract expires in March 2024.



However, the coach is tempted not to extend his contract with the Mauritanian Federation due to the upset over the high cost of wages in the country.



Reports suggest that the Mauritanian Federation are also considering the appointment of Spanish trainer Aritz Lopez Garay as a potential replacement should Abdou leave his post.



Abdou led Mauritania to their best-ever AFCON campaign, reaching the Round of 16 stage for the first time and earning a historic victory over Algeria.

The coach previously guided Comoros at their maiden AFCON appearance where he defeated Ghana in the group stage in 2021 before bowing out to the hosts in the Round of 16.



The GFA has identified Abdou as a suitable replacement for Chris Hughton who led Ghana to group stage knockout at the 2023 AFCON.



The GFA has in the meantime set up a five-member committee to come up with a coach in the next two weeks.



JNA/EK