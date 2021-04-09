GFA to ban venues without external fencing from hosting games next season

Division One League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will from next season, ban venues without external fencing from hosting Division One League games.

The Executive Council of the GFA took this decision during a meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021.



This safety and security provision is to minimize crowd violence and to ensure that spectators, players and officials enjoy the game in a safer way.

It is also to ensure that referees, coaches, players and/or officials are not exposed to threats and danger when games are held. Currently, over a dozen match venues in Division One are without external fencing but have permission to host matches in the second-tier competition.



The decision comes on the back of recent crowed violence, hooliganism and pockets of fans misbehaviour that have characterized the on-going National Division One League.