GFA to commence regional U-17 Women's League in 2022

Logo of Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that there shall be Regional U-17 Women’s Leagues across the country from next season as part of the restructuring exercise being embarked upon to move Women’s football forward.

These clubs will register and compete at the Regional level beginning from the 2021/22 season.



Persons who have the interests to form Regional Under 17 Women’s League clubs are to contact their Regional Football Associations for registration and incorporation ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

The GFA intends to use the coming months to plan, engage and strategize for a smooth take-off later this year.



The decision is to give young female footballers of school-going age access and a pathway to appropriate levels of coaching, training and support, to enable us to reach our ultimate goal by producing elite female players to compete on the world stage.