GFA to organise mid-season Technical Review seminar for coaches

GFA will hold the seminar next month

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on March 11, organise a one-day mid-season Technical Review and Coach Engagement seminar for Head Coaches of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs.

The seminar would also have in attendance, the Head Coaches of the various national teams and would be spearheaded by the Technical Director of the GFA Mr. Bernhard Lippert with support from Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and other members of the Directorate.



A statement from the GFA said, the seminar would be held at the Accra City Hotel (Novotel).

It said there would a briefing session with the media after the seminar.