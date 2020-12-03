GFA to take part in first Caf regional workshop on safety and security

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will participate in the first-ever CAF Regional safety and security workshop which is being held from December 2-3, 2020.

The Online workshop which is under the theme, “Promoting Stadium Safety and Security”, will be attended by Member Associations from the West African sub-region.



The workshop is aimed at improving the quality of safety and security services at match venues across top leagues in the sub-region.



The GFA would be represented by its Safety and Security Officer (SSO), Julius Ben Emunah, Mr. John Ansah of the Premier League Management Committee, and Mr. Mark Addo, Premier League Secretary.



The participants include Mr. Sena Akoto-Ampaw, Head of Competitions, and Mr. Nick Owusu, a CAF Safety and Security Officer.



CAF General Secretary Mr. Abdel Bah is expected to give the welcome address after which FIFA Director of Safety, Security and Access Control, Mr. Helmut Spahn, will address participants.

Dr. Christian Emeruwa will then take participants through the challenges of safety and security in Africa and the CAF Safety and Security Regulations.



Other topics that would be discussed on Day One of the workshop include the Responsibilities of the SSO and collaboration with other stakeholders as well as stewarding and crowd management.



On Day Two, participants would be taken through Planning for Emergencies and Contingencies, Protecting Players, match officials, and VVIPs.



The workshop is expected to end at 12 noon with Dr. Christian Emeruwa taking participants through Safety and Security considerations under COVID-19.