GFA will hold ceremony to officially unveil Chris Hughton - Henry Asante

Chris Hughton In The Frame For Intriguing International Job 610x360.png Chris Hughton

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that it will unveil the new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton at an unveiling ceremony.

According to Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, the contract details with the new Black Stars head coach will be made public at that ceremony.

“The GFA will organize an unveiling ceremony to announce Chris Houghton officially to Ghanaians as the new Head coach for the Black Stars.

“The number of years and his terms of reference will all be noted at the unveiling ceremony,” Henry Asante Twum said in an interview with Hot FM.

The Ghana FA early this month announced that it has settled on Chris Hughton to take charge of the Black Stars as the new head coach. The former Brighton & Hove Albion coach is replacing coach Otto Addo.

During his time as head coach of the national team, Chris Hughton will work with George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his two assistants.

Source: footballghana.com
