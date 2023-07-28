GHALCA Top 4 tournament cancelled

The 2023 GHALCA Top 4 tournament has been cancelled following a communique released on Friday, July 28.
The tournament was scheduled for Sunday, August 6 to Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
According to reports, financial constraints forced organizers to cancel the competition.
This year’s edition had Premier League champions Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United as the participating teams with Bibiani Goldstars replacing Asante Kotoko who earlier pulled out from the competition.
LSN/DO
Check the tweet below:
????We regret to announce the cancellation of this year's @ghalca top 4 tournament due to circumstances beyond our control— Ghana League Clubs Association (@GHALCA_) July 28, 2023
The decision has been communicated to the participating clubs.
Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. pic.twitter.com/MhDDildSqB
