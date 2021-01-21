GHALCA goes to the poll to elect a new Chairman and Executive Council members today

The election will be held January 21, 2021 in Accra

Members of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) go to the polls today January 21, 2021 to elect a new Chairman and an Executive Council to run the affairs of the welfare body for the next four years.

112 delegates will vote to choose either retain incumbent Kudjoe Fianoo or replace him with policeman Isaac Wilberforce Koomson.



The hugely anticipated election will take place at the Accra Sports stadium at 10: 00 GMT local time.



Former Ashantigold Chief Executive Officer Kudjoe Fianoo has been largely tipped to win a landslide as he is widely perceived as the man with the fathomless personality to lead the association.



He is also largely seen as the leader required by the association to change the fortunes of the outfit which has been dogged by the Anas expose and the coronavirus pandemic.



The former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member has rendered fully audited accounts of the welfare body which has been scrutinized and passed by the general assembly to pave way for the elections slated for Thursday January 21.

13 candidates are vying for various positions including Chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, Treasurer and representatives from Premier League, Division One, Division Two and Women's Division.



They have all been cleared to contest after undergoing a rigorous vetting process on December 18, 2020.



Fianoo, who has revealed a ground-breaking policy to turn the association around in the next four years, would be placed on the number One spot on the ballot paper with his vice Alec Ackumey picking the same position for today's crucial elections.



His closest challenger Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who has been on a wild propaganda against the incumbent has consistently claimed accounts have not been rendered which has proven to be a complete imagination and false.



Koomson - a former GHALCA vice-chairman lost to Mr Fianoo in the last election four years ago who is still popular within the football circles.

Many had anticipated that he would contested unopposed before Koomson threw himself into the race.



Vice-chairman Alex Ackumey is surprisingly being challenged by Ebusua Dwarfs John Ansah - who is gunning for another seat on the GHALCA council after spending eight solid years as a Premier League representative.



Ansah has completed his two-term mandate but shockingly keen to remain on the council for another four years to complete an astonishing 12-year period- a move which has been heavily criticized.



Liberty Professionals dynamic chief executive Linda Ansong will contest as a Treasurer but will must fend off competition from Justice Boison.



The woman of steel and substance Linda, the daughter of Liberty Professionals president Felix Ansong is on the cusps of being elected the first female Treasurer of the association.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) operations manager George Ofosuhene is seeking another term as a Premier League representative on the council.



He must fend off competition from former Asante Kotoko official Edmund Ackah as well as King Faisal sporting director Nana Amankwah Kwakye.



Two will be elected onto the council.



Chief Executive Officer of Danbort FC, Eugene Nobel Noel and Felix Bewu of Heart of Lions will jostle for one of the slot as representative of the National Division One.



Grassroots man Eugene Jacquaye is also contesting a seat on the council but faces competition from Emmanuel Opoku as representative of Division two.

Edna Quagrin and Anita Wiredu will be contesting for one slot on the council as well.



The candidates will undergo integrity checks by the election committee, and have their nomination papers scrutinised by the oversight panel.



The election panel expects to ‘formally admit and declare the candidates who are eligible for the office of GHALCA.



The election panel is headed by former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe with Inter Allies vice-president Delali Senaye and Enam Dzakpasu as members with veteran Oduro Nyarko serving as member secretary.