GPL Highlights: Karela United 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United made a giant step towards escaping relegation from the Ghana Premier League after beating defending champions Asante Kotoko 1-0.

The result means the Porcupine Warriors are now four points away from the top and could not garner back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League since round seven.

Samuel Atta Kumi scored the only goal of the game from the spot after 63 minutes to secure the win for the Passioners.

It was a controversial penalty that was deemed to be out of the box per replays.

Karela United held on for the win against the defending champions for Shaiba Ibrahim Tanko to start his reign as head coach on a victorious note.

Karela United now sit 14th with 18 points while Asante Kotoko are fifth with 24 points.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Accra Lions in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday while Shaibu Tanko's side play as guests to Bibiani GoldStars on Monday.

