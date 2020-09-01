Ghana FA appoints Tilly Andah & Andah as auditors

Sports News Tue, 1 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as auditors.
The decision was approved on Tuesday at the 26th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.
Baker Tilly Andah & Andah will work as the association’s auditors for the next three years.
"DECISIONS: Congress has by a majority decision appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association’s Auditors for a period of three years," GFA wrote on Twitter.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- FIFA's Fatma Samoura, Kurt Okraku, Isha Johansen, others for Africa Women's Sports Summit on Wednesday
- What is the future of President Okraku if Palmer wins CAS case against the GFA
- Angry GFA stakeholders attack FIFA 'intellectual inadequacy' over amendments claims
- Ghana's DTMS to be activated on September 1
- What will CAS ruling mean for Ghana football?
- Read all related articles