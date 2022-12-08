Ghana Premier League returns 19 December

File photo

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season will resume on Monday, 19 December 2022 to Thursday, 22 December 2022 across league centres.

The elite club competition is on a one-month break due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals currently ongoing in the Arab country of Qatar.



The betPawa Premier League went on a break after eight rounds of matches that saw two-time champions Aduana FC lead the table with 16 points – one point richer than Accra Lions who are in second place with 15 points.



Defending Champions Asante Kotoko are in third place with 14 points – same as Accra Great Olympics who are in fourth while Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the 5th spot with 13 points.

Dreams FC, Tamale City FC and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals occupy the 16th, 17th and 18th positions respectively.



Find below the updated dates:



