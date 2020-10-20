Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie eyes WAFU Zone B Cup success

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie

Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie is confident the Black Satellites will be successful at the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

The team is currently in Prampram preparing for the tournament to be held in neighbouring country Togo next month.



The competition will also serve as qualifiers for the Africa Youth Championship next year.



"As the captain of the side, I am eager to ensure that we achieve success in the tournament in Togo as well as all the other international assignments that we will be engaged in from next year", Afriyie said.



"We have been in camp for over a month now preparing for the WAFU tournament, and, our technical team has been of great assistance to us, taking us through our paces."

"With what I have observed so far, I can confidently conclude that all the boys in the camp are focused on the task ahead and, I am confident that we will return to Ghana with the trophy at the end of it all".



The Black Satellites defeated Ghana Premier League side Karela United in a friendly over the weekend. Coach Karim Zito is impressed by the level of preparation.



"So far so good. What we are doing as a technical team is to raise their conditioning and, we have been impressed with what we have seen so far", Coach Zito said.



"We expect the WAFU tournament to be tough but, Ghana is also a top team to play against at this level and, we intend to go to Togo to prove that", he added.