Ghana U-20 team arrives in Benin for WAFU Championship

The National Male U-20 side has successfully arrived in Benin where they are expected to participate in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.
The Black Satellites left Ghana on Saturday afternoon at exactly 4.44 pm local time via Ghana Force.
The team safely landed in Cotonou at 6.00 pm GMT where they underwent the mandatory Covid-19 tests.
The Ghanaian contingent is made up of 27 players, 8 technical team members, 2 management members, and a GFA coordinating officer.
Ghana’s Black Satellites are set to compete for a slot in the 2021 Africa U-20 Championship next year.
They take on Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the Group stages with the top two teams making it to the semi-final stage.
